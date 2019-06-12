DENVER (CBS4)– Before you hit the bike trail there’s a new resource to keep you pedaling this summer and every season in Colorado. Bike repair kits are available at all Denver Public Library locations.
The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has teamed up with Denver Public Libraries to provide bicycle repair kits at all 26 locations.
All you need is a library card to check out one of these repair kits and it won’t cost anything to fix a flat or reattach a slipped chain. The time limit for the repair kits is two hours.
Each kit contains these basic tools to repair tires:
- One dual-valve pump with pressure gauge for inflating tires
- One set of Allen and 15mm wrenches for minor adjustments
- One adjustable wrench for minor adjustments
- One set of tire levers to remove/replace a tire
- Tube patches, sandpaper and glue for patching a hole in a tube
- Illustrated instructions (English/Spanish) for fixing a flat tire
“There’s no question, biking can help make you healthier. It strengthens your muscles, improves heart health, lowers cholesterol, prevents disease and lowers body fat percentage. All of this, can save your wallet from getting flattened by healthcare costs. Just 30 minutes of riding a day can save you thousands of dollars a year on doctor visits and medication,” said DDPHE Executive Director Bob McDonald in a statement.
The repair kits are provided by the Community Active Living Coalition.