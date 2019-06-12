Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Craig News


CRAIG, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers plan to put a mule deer down after she attacked a woman in Craig. They say it happened Wednesday afternoon.

The doe was with her two fawns when officers believe the 85-year-old woman and her dog surprised the deer. They were within city limits.

The deer then attacked. The woman was taken to Craig Hospital with serious injuries.

A few hours later, officers captured the doe and her fawns. They say because of the doe’s extremely aggressive behavior, the animal will be euthanized. Her body will be sent to a lab with CPW for a full necropsy.

“In this case, the doe was wandering around in town. Most likely a resident deer. Due to the doe’s very aggressive behavior toward a human, our officers believed she was a clear danger to the residents of Craig and carried out their duties to protect the public,” officials said to CBS4.

The fawns will be taken to a local rehabilitation center.

