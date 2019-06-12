Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Portions of the Colorado high country are under a Flood Warning as rapid snowmelt is causing many creeks, streams, and rivers to run high and fast.
The Flood Warnings specifically cover southwestern mountains around Creede, Saguache, and Del Norte as well as portions of the San Luis Valley.
Some areas have already reported flooding in these areas and with even warmer temperatures forecast through the weekend the snowmelt will continue. Therefore additional flooding is possible over the next several days.
Closer to the Front Range there are no flood watches but officials have issued “high water advisories” along the Arkansas River between Granite and Buena Visita and through the Royal Gorge west of Canon City. Commercial rafting companies are avoiding these sections of the river.