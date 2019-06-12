



– The massive Central 70 Project is now 25% complete. The massive construction project will change the landscape of Interstate 70 in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods.

That may come as a surprise to drivers on I-70 because there aren’t a lot of huge changes visible. Most of the work being done is out of sight.

“(We) have a lot of complex construction going on out here,” said CDOT Project Director Keith Stefanik.

The project is being completed in phases. First, the eastern part of the corridor from Quebec to Chambers is being widened. Crews will replace the I-270 flyover.

“We’ll get that structurally deficient bridge off of our system. We’re also replacing Peoria street. That’s also a structurally deficient bridge,” said Stefanik.

The construction of those two new bridges can be seen on the highway. That part of the project should be done by the end of 2019. The big project and the one that has garnered the most attention is burying the highway starting at Colorado Boulevard to the I-25 interchange.

It involved building bridges and digging a trench where the highway will go. Then building a structure over that trench. If you know where to look you can see the foundation being placed for that phase.

“You’ll see the lower section the excavation really starting to take shape. You’ll see the temporary noise walls along the northern boundary. You’ll see bridge construction. Really it’s the transformation of what we have today,” said Stefanik.

Overall, there’s still a lot of work to be done, but CDOT says they are trying their hardest to keep traffic and construction running smoothly throughout the process.

“We’re going to continue the momentum forward,“ said Stefanik.

CDOT says most of their work is being done at night. Since they started, they’ve seen a lot of speeding drivers through their construction zones overnight. They want drivers to slow down to keep workers safe. Those who don’t, can expect a roadside visit from Denver police because they are patrolling the area.