By Jeff Todd
Filed Under:Estes Park News


ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – When Lenzi Holmes reached out hoping for help on Facebook, her post was shared thousands of times. But there weren’t many people who took action.

Carter Lemon (credit: CBS)

Carter Lemon’s girlfriend in Texas saw Holmes’ post about memory cards that were lost.

“It was a good adventure for me, and I always love helping people,” said Lemon.

(credit: CBS)

The memory cards held all the photos of a friend’s wedding. After the wedding, Holmes toured Colorado.

(credit: CBS)

Lemon retraced her steps on Monday, even driving to the top of Trail Ridge Road.

“First we went to the Target in Boulder,” he said. “Then I went by each (location in Rocky Mountain National Park) and just looked around the parking lot and stuff.”

(credit: CBS)

Lemon recently moved to Colorado to begin college and doesn’t have much going on this week.

“It was beautiful up there,” he said. “All the snow and everything, I didn’t expect that much snow to be up there. Especially coming from Texas you don’t see much snow.”

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to find the binder of memory cards.

(credit: CBS)

“I just said, ‘I’m sorry about the bad news but I couldn’t find anything,’” he said. “I would hope for someone to help me like that too if that ever happened to me because I’m sure it’s stressful,” he said.

Holmes is still hoping someone will be able to find the missing collection of memory cards. She’s accepting anonymous tips at (940) 372-2704.

