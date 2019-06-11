Comments (14)
DENVER (CBS4) – With just a few days before Denver’s PrideFest celebrations, the Denver Zoo is sharing the love story of a same-sex pair in their flock. The flamboyant flamingos are named after two LGBTQ+ icons — *NSYNC band member Lance Bass and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.
“Chilean flamingo Lance Bass and American flamingo Freddie Mercury have paired up for several years,” zoo officials tweeted Tuesday.
Obviously the two males can’t have a chick of their own, but zookeepers said they could step in as surrogate parents if a breeding pair is unable to raise their chick.
The real Lance Bass shared the story on Facebook, writing: “This is the best!! I hope Lance is the one w the frosted tips!!!”
Denver Zoo officials responded, “Hey Lance, Freddie’s on the left and flamingo Lance is on the right, so he kind of does have dyed tips!”
Zoo officials also said they are planning a special a flamingo-themed event in August and invited Bass to attend.
Not just absurd. Evil.
Everyone and everything is gay–it’s totally normal. I saw two ants crawling over each other the other day–I guess they were gay, too.
how do you know that they are gay?– are they having sex with each other? –is the females around for them to chose otherwise? — this person’s glaring perversion is obvious
OMG really? Maybe the writer should look at their own story for why this isn’t a “natural” event.
“Obviously the two males can’t have a chick of their own”
I have a gay goldfish – we should celebrate!
I would have named one of the birds Ryan Seacrest…
Yeah right. More FAKE NEWS.
I saw to roosters sitting side by side in the hen house, Gay.
Is it possible that the two birds are not capable of breeding and they are aware of it.
Shocking? Not really,…most of us already knew that Flamingos were gay!
There’s a word for projecting human emotions and actions onto animals or things: Anthropomorphising. We have no idea what’s going on in the minds of those flamingos, and we can’t ask them.
This story is gay.
There’s is probably a perfectly logical reason why the 2 males are fond of each other and seriously doubt they engage in any kind of physical mating. Probably some kind of gene mutation..
But unlike humans, they cannot petition to a court to adopt other flamingos to make up for inability to procreate.