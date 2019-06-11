AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – As Amazon continues to dominate the way Americans shop, some Coloradans are leaving their everyday jobs to start delivery businesses for Amazon Prime packages. Amazon Prime guarantees two-day delivery to subscribing customers.

Francisco Ramos, owner of “Final Mile Fast,” said he quit his job in corporate finance in 2018 to start a delivery company that works with Amazon. Amazon calls the program “DSP,” short for Delivery Service Partner.

“The six (a.m.)-to-seven (p.m.) grind was tedious, and didn’t have much of a sense of fulfillment to it,” Ramos told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “This opportunity presented itself, and I went after it. With a lot of fear, but I went after it.”

After eight months in business, Ramos grew his delivery company from three employees to 112.

“There are a lot of packages to deliver, and it keeps growing,” Ramos said. “It was fast. I have 112 employees, running 50 routes.”

Ramos admitted leaving corporate America was intimidating, especially for a new-concept business. However, he said he was given tools and guidance by Amazon to make sure the delivery company could thrive.

“Twenty years of a constant paycheck, and then starting your own business, that is a pretty big deal,” Ramos said.

Ramos said his decision to become an entrepreneur was fueled by a desire to explore something new while also maintaining the ability to provide for his family. An immigrant, Ramos said his work with Amazon may just be the tip of the iceberg for his family’s American dream. He currently employs several of his family members.

“I’ve been here for 30 years. I went to CSU. I lived in the Front Range. I’m hiring 100-plus people here. I’m seeing them succeed. I don’t see any negativity to that,” Ramos said.