DENVER (CBS4) – One of the last undeveloped land parcels in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood has been sold. BMC Investments purchased the lot at 235 Fillmore Street for $12 million, according to the Denver Business Journal.

(credit: CBS)

The firm says they haven’t decided what to do with the space yet, but they say the lot will not be developed into a hotel or a senior living facility.

