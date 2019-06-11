  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A husband and wife in Denver face charges after investigators say they violated Denver’s rules on short-term rentals. They say the couple illegally rented two houses on AirBnb.

Alexander Neir (credit: Denver DA)

Alexander and Stacy Neir allegedly lied to get around the rule which state you can only rent out your primary residence on AirBnb.

Investigators “determined that the Neirs live in a home in Denver’s Stapleton Neighborhood.” However, the couple reportedly signed paperwork stating that a property they own at on Eliot Street was Alexander’s primary residence, and a property on Tennyson Street was Stacy’s primary residence.

Stacy Neir (credit: Denver DA)

The district attorney’s office says they rented out two properties which they didn’t live in full-time.

The couple turned themselves in and were charged on Tuesday.

