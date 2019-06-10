  • CBS4On Air

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman who died in rollover crash in Weld County on Saturday has been identified as 35-year-old Orelia Gaspar. Colorado State Patrol says she was from Fort Morgan.

Investigators say Gaspar was not wearing a seatbelt when the van she was in rolled off of Weld County Road 76. She was ejected.

The van suffered a tire blowout.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, and a third adult, a 24-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Another man and four children, also in the van, were not hurt in the crash.

Investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved. They don’t expect anyone to be cited.

