ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada police are looking for the driver of a black sedan, possibly a Toyota, after a hit-and-run Sunday night. Police say a 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck at the intersection of 64th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard Sunday night.

“Leaving the scene of an accident, particularly when you are pretty sure there are injuries, is 10 times worse than just staying and facing the consequences,” said David Snelling, an Arvada Police detective.

Snelling said the preliminary investigation had not concluded who had the right-of-way at the time of the collision. However, he said the boy was in the crosswalk, and the suspect leaving the scene was inexcusable.

“It doesn’t excuse fleeing the scene of a crime,” Snelling said. “To have somebody leave is like victimizing people all over again.”

Snelling said the boy’s father was distraught, especially after learning the suspect did not stop to check on the boy.

“He’s just incredibly frustrated, and very upset, that somebody would strike a child and not stay at the scene to tend to the injuries and make sure they will be okay,” Snelling said.

With hit-and-runs on the rise in the metro area, Snelling said it’s time for those who commit crimes to own up to the mistakes they’ve made.

“As the volume of traffic grows in our state, these become a bigger issue,” Snelling said. “People are running out of fear and not wanting to face the consequences.”

The injured boy is expected to survive. Police ask anyone with information on the collision to call their detectives at 720-898-6900.