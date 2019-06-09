LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Coloradans of all abilities gathered at Belmar Plaza on Saturday for the “Rockin’ the Runway Together” fashion show. The outdoor fashion show features models of all ages, ethnicities, and capabilities.
Event organizers said the fashion show was a great way to show Coloradans have a lot in common, especially when it comes to feeling special. The fashion show was a good way to bring out happiness in all the participants, and attendees.
Models were treated to free makeup and hair styling by nearby Paul Mitchell employees.
“It felt like I was getting ready for a movie,” said Lisa Burraza, one of the models.
Burraza, 36, said it was her first time modeling clothes in front of a crowd of people. Though she was nervous, she said the anxiety went away when the crowd clapped for her as she modeled.
“I felt confident,” Burraza told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “It felt good. This will give me confidence.”
Model Teddy Polito, 44, said this was the second time he modeled in front of a crowd. He said he also modeled at a local Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome foundation fashion show.
“I thought it was awesome, great,” Polito said. “All the fans cheering. I wave to them, and pump them up. It was awesome out there.”
Polito and Burraza encouraged others of all walks of life to consider modeling in the event next year.
“Come out and support people with special needs. They’re great people,” Polito said.
“I would encourage other people to do it. I would do it again. I would do it again,” Burraza said.