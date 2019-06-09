(HOODLINE) – Looking to sample the best pizza around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza hot spots in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
MOD Pizza
Topping the list is MOD Pizza. Located at 23890 E. Smoky Hill Road, Suite 10 in Tallyn’s Reach, the spot to score fast food and pizza is the highest rated low-priced pizza spot in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp.
The national chain — with outposts from coast to coast — comes courtesy of Seattleites Scott and Ally Svenson, explains the business on its website, who were “inspired by their own search for quick, affordable, wholesome restaurant options for their growing family.”
Specialties include artisan-style pizzas topped with an array of fresh ingredients, from feta cheese and salami to Greek olives and hot buffalo sauce.
Uncle Maddios Pizza
Next up is Village East’s Uncle Maddios Pizza, situated at 10601 E. Garden Drive, Suite 105. With four stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.
The popular spot boasts a fresh and customizable menu, complete with three dough options, six different sauces and over 45 cheese, meat and vegetable varieties — from jerk chicken and banana peppers to garlic olive oil and white mushrooms.
Jet’s Pizza
Jet’s Pizza, located at 13724 E. Quincy Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable spot to score pizza and more four stars out of 101 reviews.
On the menu, expect to find classic and signature pizza options like the Eugene Supreme — a pie topped with premium mozzarella, Italian sausage, onions and peppers.
Hungry Howie’s Pizza
Hungry Howie’s Pizza is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 32 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6040 S. Gun Club Road to see for yourself.
The expansive pizza chain — with outposts from Oklahoma to Georgia — features both traditional and fusion offerings, from classic pepperoni and cheese to Asian chicken with sesame seeds.
Article provided by Hoodline.