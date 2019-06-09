DENVER (CBS4) – It is being called the biggest “ticketed” show in the history of Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Overall, a vast majority of the more than 80,000 fans who went to the concert on Saturday night say it was the best they’ve ever seen.

Brooks agreed — posting to social media shortly after the concert.

Epic is an understatement! Denver, YOU just gave me the GREATEST night of my career! THANK YOU!! love, g #GARTHinDENVER pic.twitter.com/mElP99hvP4 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 9, 2019

The singer told CBS4 on Friday he was aware it’s a history-making show.

“Hopefully everybody feels like they’re part of the show at all times,” Brooks said.

But before he took the stage Denver, police handed out plenty of tickets that weren’t good to see the show.

Tow trucks had a field day after some motorists failed to heed the warnings about parking.

One city employee handing out tickets agreed, “I know they had it on the news. I saw it myself but they must not have noticed.”

The wise ones took public transportation, walked, biked or used ride-sharing services. The traffic was, as predicted, difficult to maneuver.

“The traffic, it made the most sense so got on a bike and it was done right,” said Melina Baca who rode an electric scooter.

This was shorts and cowboy boots weather.

“I bought new boots. Ariats… First time wearing them, so smooth,” said Sarah Williams.

Perhaps the attire made the music feel even better. One man in a cowboy hat said he loves Garth Brooks’ songs.

“He’s been popular for many years and different songs that touch people’s hearts in different ways..