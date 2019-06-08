(HOODLINE) – Aurora’s East Ridge – Ptarmigan Park neighborhood has plenty to offer from a Korean barbecue restaurant to a liquor store. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in East Ridge – Ptarmigan Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Golden Saigon
Topping the list is Vietnamese spot Golden Saigon. Located at 2648 S. Parker Road, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 498 reviews on Yelp.
Legends Of Aurora Sports Grill
Next up is Legends of Aurora Sports Grill, which offers pizza and more, situated at 13690 E. Iliff Ave. With four stars out of 152 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
New York Bakery
Bakery New York Bakery is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 10720 E. Iliff Ave., 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews.
Dae Bak Korean Bar & Grill
Dae Bak Korean Bar & Grill, which offers barbecue and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2648 S. Parker Road, Unit 11, to see for yourself.
Havana Park Liquors
Check out Havana Park Liquors, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more at 10772 E. Iliff Ave.
Article provided by Hoodline.