WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A serious crash in Weld County near Roggen resulted in one person dying. Colorado State Patrol responded to mile marker 51 on Weld County Road 76 Saturday morning.
Copter4 showed the grim scene of a Dodge Caravan badly damaged sitting on the shoulder off of the highway.
Investigators say two adults and four children were inside. One adult was flown to the hospital and another was taken by ambulance. It’s not clear which adult passed away.
No details were released about the children.
Video shows a blown out tire highlighted with pink spray paint near the crash.
The van was the only vehicle reportedly involved.
Westbound traffic was impacted for a time, but traffic was reopened to one lane.