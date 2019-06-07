  • CBS4On Air

Eagle County News, Rafting Death


AVON, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a rafting accident on Colorado’s Eagle River. Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis identified the victim late Thursday night as 29-year-old Nikolay Pezhemskiy.

(credit: CBS)

The Vail Daily reports five men were thrown into the water when their raft hit a high wave east of Avon on Thursday afternoon. Four of the men managed to make it to shore, but Pezhemskiy was swept away.

Emergency responders pulled the man from the river but could not resuscitate him.

Pezhemskiy was born in Russia’s Republic of Buryatia and immigrated to the United States about eight years ago.

