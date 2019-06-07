  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Aurora News, Southlands Mall

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Friday marks 10 years since an EF-1 rated tornado cut a 5.5 mile path through southeast Aurora, making a direct hit on the Southlands Mall. At least two people were injured, including a man who was swept off his front porch while trying to photograph the storm. He was found bleeding and unconscious in his front yard.

(credit: CBS)

Roughly 8,000 homes and businesses lost power for at least two hours.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Four other tornadoes also touched down that afternoon in the Denver metro area.

(credit: CBS)

CBS4 meteorologist Chris Spears lived near the path of the tornado at the time and watched the pickets of a fence get ripped off one by one in the high winds.

“It was scary,” he said.

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s