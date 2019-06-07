Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Friday marks 10 years since an EF-1 rated tornado cut a 5.5 mile path through southeast Aurora, making a direct hit on the Southlands Mall. At least two people were injured, including a man who was swept off his front porch while trying to photograph the storm. He was found bleeding and unconscious in his front yard.
Roughly 8,000 homes and businesses lost power for at least two hours.
Four other tornadoes also touched down that afternoon in the Denver metro area.
CBS4 meteorologist Chris Spears lived near the path of the tornado at the time and watched the pickets of a fence get ripped off one by one in the high winds.
“It was scary,” he said.