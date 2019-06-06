NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4) — Proving that not every injurious encounter with wildlife ends in corrective action for either man or beast, wildlife officials dismissed a moose attack that sent a ranch worker to the hospital Thursday morning.

Both the man and the moose were sent to their separate corners – civilization and wilderness, in this case – and given the chance to learn from the experience on their own.

The man was working on private property near thick willow brush when the cow moose emerged.

The man was taken to Boulder Community Hospital for examination of his injuries, but the nature and extent of those injuries was not reported.

Witnesses reported seeing the cow moose previously with a calf in tow.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers found the moose in the area but could not see a calf in the thick brush. However, they did discover the man was accompanied by a dog at the time of the attack.

Because the incident occurred in natural habitat on a private ranch, and the moose’s behavior could be attributed to motherly instincts kicking in during calving season, wildlife officials decided the best action was no action.

“It serves as a good reminder,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Kristin Cannon, “that not only moose, but elk and deer are also having babies right now, and does and cows can be aggressive when their fawns and calves are newborn and very vulnerable to predation. They may be aggressive towards people, but especially people with dogs, and especially if those dogs are off leash.”

According to CPW, moose calves are generally born at the end of May and in early June. Young calves often take refuge in thick brush or willow habitat while the mother grazes nearby. They are usually weaned off the mother’s milk by mid-summer.

Cannon advised backcountry users to be vigilant of their surroundings and steer clear of possible moose habitat this time of year.

“As people are recreating for the next three or four weeks, they should be keeping their dogs on a leash or leaving them at home,” Cannon said.