FOUNTAIN, Colo.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4)– School district employees and police in Fountain are training together to improve school safety. This is the fourth year for the training.

(credit: CBS)

This week the focus is on active shooter drills to those involving an angry parent. They also trained for scenarios that included a student trying to harm themselves.

(credit: CBS)

Every year the focus is on new scenarios.

(credit: CBS)

“There’s nothing that makes us.immune to situations that could be harmful to students, but we are doing everything we can to train staff,” said Fountain-Fort Carson School District Deputy Superintendent Montina Romero.

(credit: CBS)

Forty-two officers and 65 school administrators are participating in the training this week with the hope they will never have to use it.

