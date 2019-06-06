Comments
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4)– School district employees and police in Fountain are training together to improve school safety. This is the fourth year for the training.
This week the focus is on active shooter drills to those involving an angry parent. They also trained for scenarios that included a student trying to harm themselves.
Every year the focus is on new scenarios.
“There’s nothing that makes us.immune to situations that could be harmful to students, but we are doing everything we can to train staff,” said Fountain-Fort Carson School District Deputy Superintendent Montina Romero.
Forty-two officers and 65 school administrators are participating in the training this week with the hope they will never have to use it.