DENVER (CBS4) – Your Thursday weather will be pretty typical for Colorado in early June with a handful of scattered showers and storms this afternoon and seasonal temperatures. Highs in Denver will climb into the lower 80s. Ozone levels are elevated so there is an Air Quality alert in effect today along the Front Range urban corridor, including Colorado Springs, Denver, Greeley, Boulder and Fort Collins.
We’ll see 50s and 60s in the mountains with 40s above tree line. The eastern plains and western slope will see 70s and 80s this afternoon with the warmest temps around Grand Junction where it could get close to 90 degree in spots.
Looking ahead Mother Nature has a change in store for the upcoming weekend which will include thunderstorms and much cooler air. It’s all part of a storm system that will pass to the north of us on Saturday.
Ahead of it we anticipate the potential for a few strong to severe storms by Friday afternoon. Then it will turn windy and cooler during the day on Saturday with the potential for showers and storms. Sunday looks dry but cooler statewide.