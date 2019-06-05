  • CBS4On Air

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is finally open. Crews try to open the popular road by Memorial Day weekend, but late spring snow kept the road closed.

Every year, snowplow operators begin plowing Trail Ridge Road in mid-April. Crews from the west side of the park and crews from the east side of the park move along the road and eventually meet near the Alpine Visitor Center. They reached the buildings on May 17… but they continued to get more snow.

Park officials warn drivers that as the snow continues to melt, be prepared for icy conditions if temperatures dip down below freezing.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the United States – reaching 12,183 feet in elevation. Park plow operators normally encounter drifts from 18 to 22 feet.

