GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A famous locomotive has rolled back into Colorado. The Rio Grande Southern Locomotive No. 20 is calling the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden home.

(credit: CBS)

Most of the restoration to get the locomotive running again happened in Pennsylvania but the finishing touches will be done in Colorado.

The locomotive was originally built for the Florence & Cripple Creek Railroad in 1899. Locomotive No. 20 was a narrow gauge engine that could climb the winding and steep Phantom Canyon to Cripple Creek.

(credit: CBS)

“This locomotive is unique because it’s a 460 but it’s also a movie star, it was used in the movie “Ticket to Tomahawk” in 1950 which was also a small bit part for Marilyn Monroe,” said Jeff Taylor, Colorado Railroad Museum Curator of Rolling Stock and Equipment.

(credit: CBS)

Once the final restoration is complete, the locomotive will not not only at the museum but also on a couple of other railroads across Colorado.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

