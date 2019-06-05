GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A famous locomotive has rolled back into Colorado. The Rio Grande Southern Locomotive No. 20 is calling the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden home.
Most of the restoration to get the locomotive running again happened in Pennsylvania but the finishing touches will be done in Colorado.
The locomotive was originally built for the Florence & Cripple Creek Railroad in 1899. Locomotive No. 20 was a narrow gauge engine that could climb the winding and steep Phantom Canyon to Cripple Creek.
“This locomotive is unique because it’s a 460 but it’s also a movie star, it was used in the movie “Ticket to Tomahawk” in 1950 which was also a small bit part for Marilyn Monroe,” said Jeff Taylor, Colorado Railroad Museum Curator of Rolling Stock and Equipment.
Once the final restoration is complete, the locomotive will not not only at the museum but also on a couple of other railroads across Colorado.