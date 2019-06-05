  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    8:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies, Kyle Freeland, Peter Lambert, Tyler Anderson


DENVER (CBS4) – Rockies fans knew it was just a matter of time, but that time is finally here. Peter Lambert will don the purple in the Major Leagues for the first time on Thursday.

Lambert, a right with a commanding fastball, will be on the hill at the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs when the Rockies close out their series with the North Siders at 12:20 p.m. MT. Lambert (2-2, 5.07 ERA) was in Omaha with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate, when he got the call.

Antonio Senzatela will pitch on the road against the Mets Friday, with Jon Gray pitching Saturday.

“I’m super excited — this place is pretty unbelievable,” Lambert told MLB.com.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 22: Peter Lambert #78 of the Colorado Rockies poses on photo day during MLB Spring Training at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 22, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Rockies have been at a crossroads when it comes to pitching, having to piece together their staff after injuries to Kyle Freeland and Tyler Anderson. Anderson is expected to be out with a knee injury until September at the earliest, and Freeland was sent to Albuquerque to work on issues plaguing him so far in 2019.

In his last three starts for the Isotopes, Lambert recorded 20 strikeouts against just three walks, including 10 Ks in seven innings against Las Vegas on May 24.

Lambert spent time in Major League camp during the last two spring trainings, and made his first Cactus League start this past March against the Royals.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s