



– Rockies fans knew it was just a matter of time, but that time is finally here. Peter Lambert will don the purple in the Major Leagues for the first time on Thursday.

Lambert, a right with a commanding fastball, will be on the hill at the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs when the Rockies close out their series with the North Siders at 12:20 p.m. MT. Lambert (2-2, 5.07 ERA) was in Omaha with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate, when he got the call.

What a cool moment for Lambert. Excited to see him in action tomorrow. https://t.co/843nHc4v38 — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) June 6, 2019

Antonio Senzatela will pitch on the road against the Mets Friday, with Jon Gray pitching Saturday.

“I’m super excited — this place is pretty unbelievable,” Lambert told MLB.com.

The Rockies have been at a crossroads when it comes to pitching, having to piece together their staff after injuries to Kyle Freeland and Tyler Anderson. Anderson is expected to be out with a knee injury until September at the earliest, and Freeland was sent to Albuquerque to work on issues plaguing him so far in 2019.

In his last three starts for the Isotopes, Lambert recorded 20 strikeouts against just three walks, including 10 Ks in seven innings against Las Vegas on May 24.

Lambert spent time in Major League camp during the last two spring trainings, and made his first Cactus League start this past March against the Royals.