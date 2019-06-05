HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The dinosaur discovery in Highlands Ranch keeps getting bigger! On Wednesday, paleontologists and volunteers found six more bones.
The dig site is at a construction site near C-470 and Santa Fe Drive. The first fossils were found on May 18.
“As as we’ve continued to dig around with the volunteers we’ve found more fossils. I’d say we’d be out here for at least another week,” Natalie Toth, Chief Fossil Preparator for the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, told CBS4.
The two most asked questions could be: what kind of horned dinosaur is this? And, is it more than one dinosaur?
“Until we find three shoulders or three arm bones it’s hard to say if we have more than one individual, so we’re still thinking it’s just one dino right now,” Toth said.
Scientists and volunteers say the muddy conditions are clouding up any easy identifiers.
“If we could uncover the bones and get them a little cleaner, a little dryer, that would be an easier process but everything is still so coated in mud it’s difficult to get them identified.”
Last week, casted fossils were loaded onto a trailer headed for the museum for further investigation.