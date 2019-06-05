  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News, EveryTown Survivor Network, Phil Weiser

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser met with other Democratic attorneys general from around the county on Wednesday. They spoke with survivors of gun violence.

(credit: CBS)

That included survivors of shootings at Columbine High School, STEM School Highlands Ranch, Sandy Hook, Parkland, Florida and the Aurora theater shooting.

They all exchanged ideas for gun legislation and regulation.

Phil Weiser (credit: CBS)

“Attorneys General get looked to as leaders on public safety. In Colorado, I played a leadership role in helping to make the case for an extreme risk protect order. My office will help implement that law. Other AG’s are doing different things around safe storage for example, or about how we can stop smash and grabs, which if  you steal a weapon, you’re probably using it illegally,” Weiser said.

He says he may pursue legislation demanding stronger security at gun stores and to prevent smash and grab robberies.

The EveryTown Survivor Network helped host the event.

