



– It’s one of the best times of the year for sports fans, and that means it’s time to make your plans around the NBA Finals, which begin on May 30. As patrons head into Aurora bars to watch the NBA Playoffs, average daily revenue at local pubs is $633 on days when games are played, a 0.32% decrease compared to an average day, according to an analysis of transactions at 3,500 local bars by Womply , a provider of CRM and marketing software for small businesses . That sales decrease is driven by a 3.43% increase in transaction volume and a 3.59% decrease in purchase price.

At local restaurants in Aurora, average daily revenue is $1,474 during the NBA Playoffs on days when games are played, a 2.7% increase over a typical day, according to an analysis of transactions at 42,000 local eateries by Womply. That sales increase is driven by a 3.05% increase in transaction volume and a 0.52% decrease in purchase price.

To help you snag the best stool in town, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top options for sports bars, using both Yelp data and our own methodology.

Legends of Aurora Sports Grill

Topping the list is Legends of Aurora Sports Grill, which offers pizza and more. Located at 13690 E. Iliff Ave., it is the highest-rated sports bar in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 151 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jen F. wrote, “This place is the perfect place to catch a game. Or all the games. Really they have so many TVs, it’s almost overwhelming trying to figure out which one to watch!”

Golden Flame Hot Wings

Seven Hills’ Golden Flame Hot Wings, located at 18757 E. Hampden Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and traditional American spot, which offers chicken wings and more, four stars out of 184 reviews.

This spot offers a variety of flavors of chicken wings with over 14 different types of specialty sauces like barbecue blaze, lemon pepper and honey bee.

Bookmakers Burgers + Bourbon + Brews

Bookmakers Burgers + Bourbon + Brews, a beer bar and sports bar that offers burgers and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 112 Yelp reviews. Head over to 25791 E. Smoky Hill Road, Suite 50, to see for yourself.

“Great burgers — the BBQ and Swiss burger is delicious. Good beer, they have a good porter on draft that is fab. Great customer service. Nice atmosphere with lots of TVs for sports events,” wrote Angela S.

The Hideaway Lounge

Check out The Hideaway Lounge, which has earned four stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar, lounge and traditional American spot at 2627 S. Parker Road.

Malik H. wrote about his experience at The Hideaway Lounge on Yelp, saying, “It’s a bar for locals and visitors who want to have a drink, tell a few stories, laugh and go home. … One pool table, one dart board and a whole lot of history in that place.”

Article provided by Hoodline.