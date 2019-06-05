



We all know rent isn’t exactly cheap in Denver and affording it can be especially daunting for college students. Yet those who want to live close to a campus without breaking the bank may want to take a peek at spots near the University of Denver.

According to the apartment search website RENTCafe, DU is among the top 10 schools where rent prices within a mile of campus are less than the city’s average.

“I totally agree with that,” graduate student Dong Dinh said. “I have a one bedroom apartment that about a $1,000 for 900 square feet.”

RENTCafe analyzed the price of apartments near the top 100 universities in the U.S. as ranked by U.S. News. After crunching the numbers, the company determined the average rent near DU is $1,243, compared to Denver’s $1,620.

DU came in 8th in the rankings of the 10 most affordable rents near universities compared to the average city rent.

“I would disagree with that because I’m looking into apartments for next year, and they’re around $1,500 to $2,500,” DU sophomore Ryan Wall said. “It’s more expensive the closer you get [to campus].”

Some students aren’t having as much luck finding the so-called “affordable” rent, but others are not surprised DU made the top 10 list.

“I feel like with student income it’s kind of important that there’s accessible housing,” Laina McMurtrey said. “It’s better than the rest of Denver, but it’s not great.”