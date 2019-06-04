SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Silverthorne town officials have started handing out sandbags in preparation of high runoff water they expect from the winter’s snowpack. Those officials are watching multiple waterways including the Blue River, Willow Creek and the West Town swale.
Officials acknowledge Denver Water controls the Blue River and says the agency will work to keep the flows as low as possible.
Willow Creek and Straight Creek, however, are not controlled and could see significant water flow.
Officials ask residents to be aware of floating debris, like trees and brush, as well as beaver activity. Any unusual activity is asked to be reported to Public Works at 970-262-7346 or the Silverthorne Police at 970-262-7320.
Sandbags are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Silverthorne Public Works on Briar Avenue.
Residents can find sand at Hamilton Creek mailboxes and/or Public Works Cottonwood Shop.
Sand should be returned to originating sand piles. Sand bags can be thrown away at the Summit County landfill free of charge.
