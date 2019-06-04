Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis is looking back on this year’s legislative session now that he’s signed the last bill this year. One of those was funding for all day kindergarten in Colorado.
“Districts across the state are rolling out their full day kindergarten programs and parents who deposited money are getting it back. Parents that couldn’t afford it are now getting full day kindergarten everywhere in our state,” Polis said.
He adds he’s signed 454 bills this year, 95 percent of which were bi-partisan.
He also attended 42 bill signings across the state. On Monday, he signed Senate Bill 40 into law which creates a fire commission.