  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Jared Polis


DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis is looking back on this year’s legislative session now that he’s signed the last bill this year. One of those was funding for all day kindergarten in Colorado.

(credit: CBS)

“Districts across the state are rolling out their full day kindergarten programs and parents who deposited money are getting it back. Parents that couldn’t afford it are now getting full day kindergarten everywhere in our state,” Polis said.

(credit: CBS)

He adds he’s signed 454 bills this year, 95 percent of which were bi-partisan.

He also attended 42 bill signings across the state. On Monday, he signed Senate Bill 40 into law which creates a fire commission.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s