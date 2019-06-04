



Michael Hancock has won his third term as Denver’s mayor. Early results show Hancock with 55.6% of the vote compared to his challenger’s, Jamie Giellis, 44.3%.

During the tumultuous runoff race, Hancock said Giellis lacked the understanding and experience needed to manage growth in the city. He says nearly 100,000 jobs have been added since he was elected in 2011.

That growth, however, has led to the displacement of some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

“I take the brunt of things that started quite frankly in the 1990s. The transformation, gentrification and displacement of Curtis Park, Five Points, Cole, these neighborhoods were changing as early as 1990s. I watched it. I grew up here. I watched them physically change,” Hancock told CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd in May. “So, it didn’t happen when I became a member of city council or mayor of this city. While I take the brunt, I don’t pass the buck. What we did as an administration is go to work. How do we protect vulnerable residents in Denver, put in place those mechanisms to protect them the best we can, particularly when we know development is occurring on the public side and private side?”

Hancock delivered a victory speech shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Giellis announced she called Hancock to concede the race at around 9 p.m. She spoke to her watch party Tuesday night.

