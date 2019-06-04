  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer


Former Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at The ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live.

(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Ed McCaffrey offered his thoughts on new Broncos QB Joe Flacco.

“I think if he can stay healthy, then I think we’re going to get a Joe Flacco with a chip on his shoulder that plays a little closer to the way he played when he was have success in Baltimore,” said McCaffrey.

(credit: CBS)

“He’s a guy that can compete with the best of them,” McCaffrey added. “He’s the best quarterback for the Broncos right now.”

McCaffrey was also asked about Pat Bowlen’s upcoming enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“About time,” McCaffrey quipped when asked for his thoughts on the honor for the Broncos owner. “I’m just happy he’s in. He belongs in the Hall of Fame. He’s meant so much to the Broncos and the NFL.”

McCaffrey will be hosting his annual McCaffrey Family Football Camp later this month. The camp will be held at Valor Christian High School from June 24th to June 27th. For more info and how to register you can visit sportseddy.com.

