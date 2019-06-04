DENVER (CBS4) – Jamie Giellis ended her run for Denver’s mayor with a concession speech. She would have been the first female mayor in the city’s history. She’s never held public office.
The preceding weeks to Tuesday night’s election proved to be eye-opening for Giellis.
“You can’t possibly know the pressure until you’ve been in somebody’s shoes who’s running for office. You have stuff pummeled at you every day,” she told CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd in May.
Giellis received mounds of criticism for remarks that made her appear racially insensitive.
She said, if she were elected, she would urge an end to the camping ban, however she’s not in favor of people camping in city parks.
“The sweeps move homelessness around, and they cost us a lot of money and that money is not being spent on housing or services.”
Giellis says she also would have called for an audit of the city’s budget to find efficiencies that could help lower property taxes.
During her speech Tuesday night, she said she hopes Hancock would reflect on the race.
“I hope the mayor and his team will thoughtfully consider the issues raised during this campaign.”
