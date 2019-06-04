  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Englewood News, South Platte River


ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Englewood is telling homeless campers along the South Platte River they must move. Two weeks ago, signs were posted on trees stating the area had been declared a public nuisance and people living there must move by June 3. City officials say they have found drugs and human waste that must be cleaned up — as well as trip wires to keep people away.

(CBS)

Englewood police officers began making contact with people in the area Tuesday morning. They are hoping for voluntary compliance, however at least one woman told CBS4 reporter she would not leave.

“We have nowhere else to go, no home. We don’t have any family, this is what we have,” she said after being notified last month.

(credit: CBS)

An organization that aids the homeless plans to assist with food, medical aid and shelter during the cleanup.

May 29, 2019 (credit: CBS)

After the camps are removed, and the cleanup is complete, the Urban Drainage and Flood Control District will begin a reseeding campaign to mitigate the damage to the river bank.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s