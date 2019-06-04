Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Englewood is telling homeless campers along the South Platte River they must move. Two weeks ago, signs were posted on trees stating the area had been declared a public nuisance and people living there must move by June 3. City officials say they have found drugs and human waste that must be cleaned up — as well as trip wires to keep people away.
Englewood police officers began making contact with people in the area Tuesday morning. They are hoping for voluntary compliance, however at least one woman told CBS4 reporter she would not leave.
“We have nowhere else to go, no home. We don’t have any family, this is what we have,” she said after being notified last month.
An organization that aids the homeless plans to assist with food, medical aid and shelter during the cleanup.
After the camps are removed, and the cleanup is complete, the Urban Drainage and Flood Control District will begin a reseeding campaign to mitigate the damage to the river bank.