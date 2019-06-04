Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Public Library, Summer Used Book Sale

DENVER (CBS4) – Book lovers can grab a deal during Denver Public Library Friends Foundation’s annual Summer Used Book Sale. The sale starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

(credit: CBS)

More than 60,000 books, CDs, DVDs and audio books are for sale at prices starting at under $1. Organizers say more items will be added each day.

Library programs, service and material all benefit fro the sale which raises more than $70,000. The items are either donated or were retired from the library’s collection.

Teachers with a valid I.D. can also receive a 25% discount.

The sale is happening at the Denver Central Library on 14th Avenue and Broadway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s