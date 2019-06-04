Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Book lovers can grab a deal during Denver Public Library Friends Foundation’s annual Summer Used Book Sale. The sale starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
More than 60,000 books, CDs, DVDs and audio books are for sale at prices starting at under $1. Organizers say more items will be added each day.
Library programs, service and material all benefit fro the sale which raises more than $70,000. The items are either donated or were retired from the library’s collection.
Teachers with a valid I.D. can also receive a 25% discount.
The sale is happening at the Denver Central Library on 14th Avenue and Broadway.