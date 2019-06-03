MISSING MANDenver authorities search for 74-year-old who went missing, was last seen near a lake
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A school psychologist and wife of Colorado’s state treasurer will take the place of a state lawmaker who resigned last month. The Greeley Tribune reports that a Democratic vacancy committee selected Mary Young to replace Rochelle Galindo to represent Weld County’s House District 50 Sunday.

Rochelle Galindo (credit: CBS)

Treasurer Dave Young was on the committee but didn’t vote.

Mary Young has focused on mental health and school safety and said she would reach out to the leader of the Legislature’s school safety committee.

Mary Young (credit: CBS)

She said she thought the county’s oil and gas industry would remain viable following the overhaul of regulations.

Galindo had faced a recall for backing the overhaul. Police investigated a sexual assault allegation against her but she was only cited with providing alcohol to someone under 21. She said she resigned because of false allegations.

