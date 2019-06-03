LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The FDA is giving strong indications it may step in and regulate the growing market for CBD, which comes from the cannabis plant. It could influence the manufacture and sale of products in Colorado where marijuana is already legal for medical and recreational use.

Chris Podesky, the owner of Flora’s Mercantile, makes her CBD products out of hemp. It’s the cousin of marijuana, which also is from the cannabis plant, but minus nearly all of the psychoactive ingredient THC.

CBD’s exploding popularity stems in part from what some say it can do.

“I have a customer using our salve on his dog’s cancer, and it’s going away. That’s not me. That’s them,” she said.

Podesky is well aware it cannot be marketed with unsubstantiated medical claims.

“If you are overtly making claims about your products, they will shut you down in a heart beat.”

She does not claim any medical cures from her hemp tea, cupcakes, tinctures or other products, but notes others have praised its calming effect, treatment for seizures and as a sedative for humans and animals.

“Today we’re making LaLa’s dog crackers,” she told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

Lala is a canine CBD user. Chris Morwood, who uses CBD for her joint issues, says you can now buy CBD in places as varied as gas stations and shoe stores.

“I want to be sure as a consumer. I am putting into my body that is safe and effective,” she said.

Colorado does regulate CBD to a certain extent. The City of Denver and the state monitor food products containing it.

The FDA may soon step in. It’s not clear what impact FDA regulations could have on Colorado’s CBD industry.