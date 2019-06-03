



– Even the smallest home modifications can have the biggest impact on Coloradans living with multiple sclerosis. Dawn Stevens was trapped in her home because she couldn’t get down the stairs. Once a handrail was installed, she took up the cause of MS advocacy.

“I worked closely with the MS Society, and I talked to the different state senators and the state representatives to make that everyone knew what MS was,” Stevens said.

CBS4 first profiled Stevens during the 2018 General Assembly session. Lawmakers were considering a home modification bill that would help people, like Stevens, stay in their homes. CBS4 Reporter Shaun Boyd helped Stevens down her front steps because she couldn’t make it without support due to her MS symptoms.

“I can’t go downstairs at all without using a rail or at least having some sort of support or something that I know won’t give away,” Stevens explained.

After Boyd’s story, a company volunteered to make the modifications that Stevens needed.

“There were two guys that came over and installed two handrails, one inside, one in my garage. Free of charge. It was really cool,” Stevens told CBS4.

Now that she can get out of her house on her own, Stevens hasn’t stopped fighting for people living with MS.

“It made me feel really good because I can speak up for other people that may not be able to speak up for themselves,” she said.

She went to Washington D.C. to lobby Congressional staffers about the disease. She was on the front lines as Colorado lawmakers again took up the home modification bill this session. She was even standing by the Governor’s side as he signed the bill into law.

“That was amazing.”

One small improvement led to a whole, new life for Stevens. Now she’s once again making a meaningful contribution to her community.

The National MS Society advocates for people living with MS, but also helps them live their best lives through home modifications, innovative products, and medication research. You can support the National MS Society by registering to ride in Bike MS on June 29th & 30th, or by making a donation to someone who is riding.