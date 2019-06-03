



Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery Colfax

– Visiting Hale, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a New American restaurant to a brunch joint. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Hale, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is New American spot Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery Colfax, which offers burgers and salads. Located at 4990 E. Colfax Ave., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 968 reviews on Yelp.

This spot’s extensive menu features house specialties, shareable entrees, sandwiches, salads and a kids menu. Look for popular options like the grilled salmon plate with pickled red onion and cucumber salad; the Chop Shop Burger with American cheese, spicy aioli, pickles and tomato; or the Super Chop salad with baby kale, quinoa, egg, avocado and tomato drizzled with champagne vinaigrette.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Next up is breakfast and brunch spot Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, which offers coffee and tea and sandwiches, situated at 700 N. Colorado Blvd. With four stars out of 1,601 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Headquartered in Denver and with locations in Colorado, California, Arizona and Texas, the chain serves traditional breakfast fare such as eggs, pancakes and french toast, all with its own twist, as well as unique menu items.

Try Juan’s Breakfast Tacos, which comes with three flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, shredded hash browns, jack cheese, green chile hollandaise and pico de gallo, or the Sandwich I Am, a soft pretzel roll filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and a sausage patty, served with a side of smoked cheddar hollandaise & house hash browns.

Steep Tea & Coffee

Steep Tea & Coffee, a spot to score coffee and tea and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4100 E. Eighth Ave., 4.5 stars out of 216 reviews.

This spot specializes in caffeinated beverages, both of the tea and coffee variety. Grab a tea latte or a classic cappuccino. Hungry? Light bites such as vegan empanadas and breakfast croissants with turkey and scrambled eggs are available to pair with your beverage.

Bellwether

Finally, there’s Bellwether, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 114 reviews. Stop by 5126 E. Colfax Ave. to hit up the cocktail bar and bakery, which offers coffee and tea and more, next time you’re in the neighborhood.

Stop by this new combo cafe in the morning for a caffeinated drink like an espresso, cortado or latte, or stop by after work for a classic cocktail. Signature creations include the rummy Boat Drink with curacao, lime and bitters and the Paper Plane with bourbon, aperol, amaro and lemon.

Article provided by Hoodline.