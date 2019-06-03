Filed Under:Chipotle, Donald Trump, Mexico, Tariffs

DENVER (CBS4)– Chipotle says it may have to raise prices if the Trump administration increases tariffs on Mexico. President Donald Trump has threatened to slap a 5% tariff on Mexican imports unless America’s southern neighbor cracks down on Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.

(credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The tariffs are set to take effect on June 10.

Chipotle says if the tariffs are put in place, it would cost them $15 million over the course of a year.

Chipotle’s CEO says the company is considering a 5 cent increase on burritos to make up for the tariff increase.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s