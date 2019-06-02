  • CBS4On Air

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) – Authorities say a military service member assigned to the Southwest Border Support Mission has died in southern Arizona.

Officials at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado said in a statement that the military service member was found dead Saturday near Nogales.

A metal fence marked with the US Border Patrol sign prevents people to get close to the barbed/concertina wire covering the US/Mexico border fence, in Nogales, Arizona, on February 9, 2019. (Photo credit: ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP/Getty Images)

They say the incident is under investigation, but foul play isn’t suspected.

The name and age of the military service member who died hasn’t been released.

President Donald Trump assigned several thousand troops to the southwest border in recent months to support the U.S. Border Patrol.

