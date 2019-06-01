  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is helping organize a special performance in downtown Denver on Monday. The “Wicked” cast will hold a fundraiser for Broadway Cares at the Hard Rock Cafe on 16th Street.

The special live must set, called Witches Night Off, will help the group raise money for AIDS awareness. All proceeds from tickets sales will go to Broadway Cares.

“Wicked” (credit: CBS)

Tickets are $20 and include a complimentary draft beer or glass of house wine.

The performance can be seen from the main floor and sections of the second level.

LINK: Witches Night Off | ‘Wicked’ At DCPA

 

