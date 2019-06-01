Trevor Story Homers Twice, Rockies Rout Blue Jays 13-6Trevor Story hit a pair of two-run homers as part of a career-high seven-RBI night and the Colorado Rockies beat the slumping Toronto Blue Jays 13-6 on Friday for their sixth straight win.

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly Gets 2 Game Suspension For NFL Conduct Policy ViolationFormer Denver Broncos quarterback, Chad Kelly, has been handed a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Colorado Rockies Option Kyle Freeland To Triple-A AlbuquerqueOn Friday, the Colorado Rockies optioned left-handed pitcher, Kyle Freeland to the Triple-A Albuquerque. The club also optioned outfielder, Yonathan Daza.

Rockies Sweep Diamondbacks, Thanks To Daniel Murphy's HeroicsDaniel Murphy didn't see where he hit the ball, but the cheers from the Coors Field fans let him know the Colorado Rockies pulled out another dramatic victory.

Peyton Manning Drops By Broncos PracticePeyton Manning hasn't strayed too far from football in retirement, serving as a volunteer coach at his kid's youth games, hosting a show celebrating the NFL's 100th season and visiting old friends like he did Thursday when he dropped by the Denver Broncos' practice.

'Keep Moving Forward': Professional Golfer Elsa Diaz Reflects On First TeeFor Elsa Diaz, teeing it up at this week’s CoBank Colorado Women’s Open was a no-brainer.