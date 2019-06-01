



– Visiting Highlands, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a restaurant featuring its own garden-grown vegetables to an Asian and worldwide fusion spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Highlands, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Root Down

Topping the list is New American, vegan and vegetarian spot Root Down. Located at 1600 W. 33rd Ave., it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 3,122 reviews on Yelp.

Root Down, which has two gardens on site, features seasonal vegetables. Dinner entrees include tofu paneer, three-chile chicken, Colombian arepas and red rice risotto. Wine, beer and specialty cocktails are also on offer.

Little Man Ice Cream

Next up is Little Man Ice Cream, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, situated at 2620 16th St. With 4.5 stars out of 1,929 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Little Man features 20 flavors of ice cream, plus special seasonal flavors, including Twix and Bar Snacks. It also serves waffle cones, sundaes, malts and shakes.

Linger

Asian fusion and breakfast and brunch spot and bar Linger is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2030 W. 30th Ave., four stars out of 3,077 reviews.

At this sister restaurant to Root Down, chef Justin Cucci has an eclectic menu of Asian, African, Caribbean, Indian and European dishes. Among the dishes are four kinds of bao buns, Vietnamese crepes, soups and spring rolls, Persian sliders and Colorado lamb kebabs.

Williams & Graham

Williams & Graham, a bar and traditional American spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 747 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3160 Tejon St. to see for yourself.

Williams & Graham features 60 classic cocktails, 500 bottles of spirits from around the world and a menu of hors d’oeuvres, shared plates, entrees and desserts. Menu options include a duck salad sandwich, pork chop with risotto and broccoli mac and cheese.

Postino LoHi

And then there’s Postino LoHi, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 484 reviews. Stop by 2715 17th St. to hit up the wine bar and Italian and breakfast and brunch spot next time you’re in the neighborhood.

Bruschettas, paninis and a variety of cheese and meat boards are featured on the menu. The restaurant also serves brunch, with options such as grilled focaccia and country toast with Italian ham.

Article provided by Hoodline.