COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Shortly after the Thunderbirds flew over the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony, one of the jets experienced a “possible birdstrike,” according to Military.com.

“Out of an abundance of caution, [the pilot of Thunderbird No. 3] returned to the base and landed without incident prior to the aerial demonstration portion of today’s performance,” Maj. Ray Geoffroy, spokesman for the demonstration team, was quoted as stating. “The rest of the team safely completed the demonstration [and] all aircraft are now back at Peterson Air Force Base, safe and sound.”

The Air Force is reportedly investigating Thursday’s episode.

President Donald Trump attended the graduation ceremony and delivered the commencement address. The Thunderbirds also had a mishap when then-President Barack Obama spoke at the ceremony in 2016.

After the graduation, Maj. Alex Turner, pilot for the No. 6 jet, crashed in a nearby field in Colorado Springs.

An image of the crash site from Copter4 (credit: CBS)

An image of the crash site from Copter4 (credit: CBS)

Turner ejected from the plane while it was already low to the ground and was able to walk away.

(credit: Barrett Tyron/KKTV)

(credit: Barrett Tyron/KKTV)

Before boarding Air Force One, Obama stopped his motorcade as he was leaving the Air Force Academy and thanked Turner for his service. Obama also said he was thankful Turner was not seriously hurt.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

