DENVER (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in their search for a man who sexually assaulted a woman during Red Rocks “Film on the Rocks” on Thursday night. The woman, who was watching a showing of Bohemian Rhapsody, told deputies it happened between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. when she went to the women’s restroom on the lower, north side of the amphitheater.

She was assaulted inside the restroom by a man she described as possibly Hispanic, 5-foot-7 to 6-foot, with dark hair, blue eyes, a stocky build, and had a tribal flower tattoo on his right forearm. He was wearing a dark colored shirt and possibly jeans during the attack.

The victim was only able to get away when others entered the restroom.

“With an incident like this, you know there are thousands and thousands of people in the venue and you have security every 20 or 30 feet and so we’re always disappointed when we hear about something like this,” said Brad Kitts, a spokesman for Red Rocks.

While investigators only have a suspect description to go on, Kitts says there are cameras all over the venue and security guards posted every 20 to 30 feet.

“I think Red Rocks is like any other venue. We have our share of incidents, again, whether its fistfights- sexual assault is not something that happens at Red Rocks so when it does, we are surprised.”

Kitts says Red Rocks will be reviewing the incident to make sure the proper security measures were in place and hopes others are not deterred to visit the venue with a safe reputation.

“I don’t think that people need to be fearful but I do think that people, in any situation need to be vigilant and if something feels out of the ordinary, you should get help. If you feel that something, you know, this is the classic, if you see something say something. Fans need to protect each other. I think we all need to watch out for each other when we’re in a venue. Whether it’s a sports venue, a concert venue or here at the preforming arts complex,” said Kitts.

Additional Resources

Jeffco authorities released the following information about this case:

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying possible witnesses who saw the male suspect or have any information about this crime. If anyone can recall any information about this incident they are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 303-271-5612, or Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).