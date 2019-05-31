



DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is known for its scenery, and spring is the perfect time to get out and take it all in. Milder temperatures make for fun hikes and good picnic opportunities. There is so much beauty in the state, that you can schedule more than one day trip and can spend spring weekends site seeing near the city. Whether you’re looking for a scenic overlook that lets you take in the sights of the city below or you want to get into nature exclusively, there are many options to choose from. Pack a picnic, grab the camera and take it all in at one of these destinations.

Lookout Mountain

910 Colorow Rd.

Golden, CO 80401

(720) 497-7600

Lookout Mountain may be better known to locals for the School of Mines logo displayed in stone on the face of the mountain, but it is also serves as a wildlife preserve and offers a gorgeous view of the Denver metro area. With several hiking trails, it’s easy to spend the day exploring the area and looking at the local flora and fauna. Lookout Mountain also has binoculars for people who want to see the sights up close, and there is a nature center for those who are interested in learning more about the area and its history. Located a mere 27 minutes from Denver, this is an easy weekend activity.

Mount Evans

Mt. Evans Rd.

Evergreen, CO 80439

(303) 567-3000

Home to the highest paved road in North America, Mount Evans offers some of the prettiest scenery around. You can travel from 8,700 feet at its base to over 14,000 feet, watching the plant and wildlife changes as you go above timberline. Before heading up the highway, check out the Visitor Center in Idaho Springs to find out what to look out for on the way up the hill. There is plenty to see, including the Mount Goliath Nature Area, the Mount Evans Summit and more. Admissions range from $10 – $40 depending on how many people are in your vehicle. The highway typically opens on Memorial Day, so plan your visit in advance.

Cache La Poudre North Park

CO Highway 14

Ft. Collins, CO

This scenic drive follows the Poudre River through the Arapaho Roosevelt National Forest, and ends near Ft. Collins. There are many different trails for hiking, nature walking and snowshoeing (in the winter), and there are many different animal species to view. Adventurous people can brave the river, kayaking and/or canoeing to take in the scenery from a different angle. Located about 1.5 miles away from Denver, the Cache La Poudre Scenic Byway offers visitors the chance to view scenery in a gorgeous part of Rocky Mountain National Park.

Trail Ridge Road

U.S. Highway 34

Estes Park, CO

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the nation and takes you through the beauty of Rocky Mountain National Park. This road features breathtaking alpine views above and below timberline, and at night you can even see city lights gleaming from the metro area. Trail Ridge Road connects Estes Park to Grand Lake, so you can start the weekend in one place and finish it in the other. There are many hiking trails along the route, but make sure to stay on them, since the ecosystem in this area is sensitive to disturbances. Crews annually work to have the road plowed and ready to make the full trip by Memorial Day.

Flagstaff Mountain

Boulder, CO 80303

Just outside of Boulder lies Flagstaff Mountain. Its vast selection of trails includes routes for people of many different skill levels. Once you’ve reached the top, you can take in views of the Boulder area and the Flatirons. There are also plenty of areas in which to stop and have a picnic and take pictures, and dogs are welcome too as long as they are leashed. Check out the nature center for information on the flora and fauna, or take your bike through one of the bike trails. Vehicle access begins in May, so start planning your trip now.

