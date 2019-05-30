  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arkansas River, Pueblo News

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Pueblo emergency officials are warning of the dangers of the area’s waterways after an 18-year-old man was found dead in a canal this week. The Pueblo Chieftain reports the Pueblo Fire Department highlighted water safety reminders Tuesday, a day after the body of Ezekiel Fresquez was found in the Bessemer Ditch.

Officials say his death remains under investigation.

Department Public Information Officer Woody Percival says people entering the fast-flowing Arkansas River this summer must use flotation devices, including life jackets.

He says they should never swim, kayak or float the river alone.

He says people also should never go over the river’s low-head dams, which are nicknamed “drowning machines” because they can trap people under the water.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s