COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Three mountain lion cubs that were rescued after being orphaned in Washington state are getting settled in their new home in Colorado Springs. The zoo shared video of the cubs, which are about six weeks old, on their first day at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

The cubs are just six weeks old. They were orphaned when their mother was killed “in a human-wildlife conflict,” officials said.

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

They arrived at the zoo on Tuesday evening and have been exploring their temporary den.

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

After the cubs earn a clean bill of health in the next few weeks, the plan is to introduce them to Kaya — the female mountain lion who lives in Rocky Mountain Wild, and is the only survivor of a litter of orphaned mountain lion cubs that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo helped rescue from Wyoming in 2006.

“We hope they will be visible to guests in the coming weeks,” zoo officials said Thursday on Facebook.

