Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Donald Trump, John Hickenlooper

DENVER (AP) – Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has become the latest Democratic presidential hopeful to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Hickenlooper described himself Thursday as an “extreme moderate” but said special counsel Robert Mueller’s statement Wednesday spurred him to back an impeachment investigation.

Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on April 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On CNN’s “New Day,” Hickenlooper said Mueller “laid the responsibility clearly at the doorstep of Congress” and he thinks “we have to begin an impeachment inquiry.”

Hickenlooper said an inquiry may not lead to an impeachment vote and acknowledged the Republican-controlled Senate would never remove Trump if the Democratic-controlled House impeached him.

Democratic candidates Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York had declined to push impeachment but backed the process after Mueller’s statement .

Trump has called Mueller’s Russia investigation a “witch hunt” and declared he “did nothing wrong.”

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

